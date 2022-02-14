CANTON — The St. Lawrence County Planning Board unanimously rejected a plan for a proposed solar array at Cogswell Corners Road in Madrid.
Citing concerns that the project would take up too much prime and drained agricultural land, the nine board members opted to reject it and send it back to the Madrid Planning Board.
“I think prime farmland may be the issue,” Julia R. Rose said.
Board members agreed, saying this was the first time they had been asked to approve a project that included 100% prime agricultural land.
St. Lawrence County Planning Director Jason C. Pfotenhauer said the project could still move forward if the Madrid Town Board was able to override the county’s decision. He said, in order to do that, they would need a super majority of affirmative votes from four of the five board members.
Planner II Dakota B. Casserly from the St. Lawrence County Office presented the proposal to board members during their meeting Thursday night. Acer Solar LLC is heading the project on behalf of Cyprus Creek Renewables, a national solar company with offices on the east and west coast.
“They have projects up and running in New York state already,” Mr. Casserly said.
The proposed 4.4-megawatt solar array, which has an estimated project cost of about $10 million, would be sited on 34 of 102 acres of what board members said was prime and drained agricultural land. The facility would generate enough power to cover about 1,000 single-family homes.
The estimated project schedule would be 16 to 20 weeks of construction and two to three weeks of commissioning. The facility would have an operational life of about 25 years.
After reviewing the plan, Mr. Casserly said the Planning Office recommended three conditions, including that the applicant submit a decommissioning plan that removes the salvage value from the cost estimate.
“They have a draft that they submitted to the town. They do plan to meet the requirements set out in the town of Madrid decommissioning plan,” he said.
Other conditions are that the applicant submits a sign plan if needed; and the company would have one year from the date of approval to obtain a building permit. If they don’t, the approval would become null and void.
The Planning Board also offered some non-binding conditions — encouraging the applicant to contract with a small livestock grazing operation for maintenance and continued agricultural use; and submitting a utility interconnection report, landowner lease agreement, cybersecurity plan and PILOT (Payment in Lieu of Taxes) documentation.
They also encouraged the town to consider adding some or all of the non-binding recommendations to their solar law.
Because the plan was rejected by the county Planning Board, those conditions were overridden. But, Mr. Pfotenhauer said, they could be included with the official correspondence sent back to the town for their consideration.
“Usually we’ve always done that. I think there is a lot of valuable information in what Dakota has put together,” he said.
