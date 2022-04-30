MASSENA — Rental rates are rising, and there’s a reason for that in many cases.
Courtnie D. Toms, deputy director of Maximizing Independent Living Choices in Massena said some landlords may be looking to get rid of problem tenants or are trying to recoup any money they may have lost during the pandemic.
“That is our biggest concern right now are the rental costs. The rent is incredibly high,” she said during a Thursday afternoon webinar that was hosted by Central New York Fair Housing and the St. Lawrence County Fair Housing Task Force. “Contact we’ve had with landlords, this is intentional. They are trying to price out individuals from the apartments, they are trying to recoup their costs that they lost from the moratorium (on evictions). Some landlords have even said, ‘We are pricing it this high because we don’t want people with low income in our apartments.’ They don’t want people with certain types of income in their apartments.”
The Fair Market rent for a one-bedroom apartment in St. Lawrence County, including utilities, is $677.
“We’re not seeing that price per one-bedroom apartments,” Ms. Toms said. “One-bedrooms that we’re finding right now are starting at $650. We’ve seen units as high as $900 if utilities are included. There’s units down in Gouverneur that are over $1,000.”
That makes it difficult for many to find affordable housing, she said.
“It’s been a battle,” she said. “We get a lot of calls from people who don’t even need our help. They want to relocate, they have the funding, they’re working, but they can’t find anything in their price point. And, unfortunately, we don’t have magic buttons to find those apartments either.”
She said MILC maintains a landlord list and searches for apartments weekly through Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. Those are then forwarded to tenants.
“But, if the apartment is on the lower side, they’re filled up. Also, we tend to notice that we’re not seeing a lot of openings. We’re not seeing a lot of movement either. I don’t know if the tenants are still protected under their ERAP (Emergency Rental Assistance Program) and therefore they haven’t been forced out yet or the ones that are in low enough apartments,” Ms. Toms said. “The other thing we have noticed is landlords are intentionally keeping units vacant. So, if they have a unit that they suffered a loss on, they’re keeping it empty and really screening people to see what their source of income is before letting them in.”
She recounted a call she received from a tenant who has a daughter and receives temporary assistance.
“Assistance is incredibly low,” she said. “The landlord is well aware because you get some direct payment from the county.”
She said the landlord told the tenant he was not renewing her lease.
“He said, ‘I’m going to clean up the apartment and re-list it for $200 more and I know you can’t afford it. So, you have to go.’ I don’t know what she’s going to find that she can afford, and she’s panicking, rightfully so,” Ms. Toms said. “But, the landlord was very clear. He sees all of his other landlord friends. They have a committee meeting in Massena and he sees the trend. He knows he can get more for a two-bedroom apartment.”
