CHASE MILLS — A new series exploring “the tastes of St. Lawrence County” kicks off this month — pandemic style.
Organized by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, the virtual series of monthly installments begins Tuesday with In-Law Brewing Company, where owners and brothers-in-law Justin Tredo and Brent Bishop will host a remote tasting of four in-house brews.
At $19.50, virtual admission to Tuesday Brews includes access to the Zoom tasting room at 7 p.m. Tuesday, four cans of beer and an In-Law pint glass. Orders should be placed under the events section of the In-Law online store — in-lawbrewingcompany.com/s/order — and picked up between 10 a.m. and noon Saturday at the brewery, 5868 County Route 14.
“We miss seeing everybody’s faces,” Mr. Tredo said. “This is one way to reconnect with our customers.”
The co-brewmasters will be packaging four varieties — Grandpa Cream Ale, 5% alcohol by volume; Son Amber Ale, 5% ABV; Uncle Joe Coffee Porter, 4.7% ABV; and Midwest IPA, 6.2% ABV, the team’s latest IPA.
A similar tasting, he said, was facilitated for Clarkson University alumni, faculty and staff last month.
Now in its third year, In-Law Brewing is anticipating the start of a new chapter in 2021. Under the Northern New York Power Proceeds program, the state Power Authority’s Board of Trustees approved a $51,000 funding award in July, and ground-breaking for a new location will hopefully be underway in the spring, Mr. Tredo said.
The brewery currently operates out of a century-old dairy barn in Chase Mills, and the sum will directly support construction at a nearby location on Route 37, new equipment and the creation of five new jobs.
The purpose of the tasting series, which is expected to continue in January, is to showcase local businesses without risking public health by hosting in-person gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Chamber Executive Director Brooke E. Rouse said.
The county Chamber, she said, typically hosts monthly business networking events but decided to shift that program to provide an open opportunity for people to be together, separately in their homes.
With wineries and restaurants in mind for upcoming tastings, the series will sample what St. Lawrence County producers, brewmasters and restaurateurs have to offer.
For more information or to register for Tuesday’s tasting, visit the Chamber website, visitslc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.