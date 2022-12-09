HERMON — The St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union now has six branches in St. Lawrence County, the latest one in Hermon.
The Hermon branch, at 111 Church St., joins five other locations — two in Ogdensburg at 800 Commerce Park Drive and 333 State St.; one in Canton at 33 Court St.; another in Potsdam at 6585 Route 56; and 83 State St. in Heuvelton, which had been the most recent branch to open in 2021.
