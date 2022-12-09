St. Lawrence Credit Union opens branch in Hermon

The St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union opened its fifth branch in St. Lawrence County — in the village of Heuvelton at 83 State St. — in July 2021. Pictured is Heuvelton’s Robert E. Pirie making a transaction while Elissa Baldwin, a universal service representative, looks on. The credit union has just opened its sixth branches in St. Lawrence County, the latest one in Hermon. Matt Curatolo/Johnson Newspapers

HERMON — The St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union now has six branches in St. Lawrence County, the latest one in Hermon.

The Hermon branch, at 111 Church St., joins five other locations — two in Ogdensburg at 800 Commerce Park Drive and 333 State St.; one in Canton at 33 Court St.; another in Potsdam at 6585 Route 56; and 83 State St. in Heuvelton, which had been the most recent branch to open in 2021.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.