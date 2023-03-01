OGDENSBURG — St. Lawrence Federal Credit Union will merge with SeaComm Federal Credit Union in the near future, a move credit union officials say will allow it to face future challenges.

The merger comes after the SLFCU Board of Directors recently voted to move the venture forward. It will still require regulatory approval and a member vote, which is expected to take place sometime this summer.

