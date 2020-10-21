MASSENA — Members of Local No. 1968 of the American Federation of Government Employees employed at the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation held an informational picket Wednesday to draw attention to contract negotiations they say have reached a stalemate.
Standing in Prospect Park, across from the corporation’s administration building on Andrews Street, members said they have been working on a contract that expired on Oct. 1, 2018, and have offered proposals that Seaway officials refuse to discuss.
On Wednesday afternoon, members and non-members carried signs with messages such as “Unfair to new hires,” “Stop messing with our benefits,” “Stop trying to cut our pay,” Together we bargain, divided we beg” and “Honk for unions.” Other signs carried names and salaries of Seaway officials, such as Associate Administrator Thomas LaVigne at $191,339.
Local No. 1968 President Fred Carter Jr. said the corporation has been “surface bargaining” for the last two years, pushing it off until it means Washington officials make the decision rather than the corporation.
“They don’t want to make the decision locally,” he said.
That’s part of their worries, he said.
“The Trump administration is not labor-friendly,” said Mr. Carter, who has served as president for 17 years.
If Mr. Trump wins re-election, “We’ll be looking at another four years of this and even worse,” he said.
He said, thanks to support from the Central Trades and Labor Council, their union continues to be strong.
“Without them, we wouldn’t have the numbers,” he said.
He said they’re simply asking for what they’ve received in the past, and something that others including those who are unemployed or on welfare receive.
“All we’re asking for is cost of living. We used to have 3, 3.5%,” Mr. Carter said.
Meanwhile, he said, the cost of living, including health care premiums, continues to increase. Union employees have seen an average annual increase in out-of-pocket health care premiums of 4.5% from 2018 to 2021.
While bargaining unit employees have been under a pay freeze until 2021, he said corporation management officials have seen an average yearly increase of 2.3% from 2018 to 2020.
Among the other sticking points are an attempt to make a two-tiered pay scale where a new hire would make as much as 25% less an hour than a current employee, and a proposal to strip employees of a dental play without offering any compensation.
“The Seaway used to be the premier employer. We could attract and retain the best. Not anymore,” Mr. Carter said.
Ryan Claxton, who has been a Seaway employee for four years, was among those standing on the picket line on Wednesday.
“Management won’t reach an agreement. We’re willing to agree to reasonable terms,” he said.
Among the non-union members present was Mark Bellardini, chairman of the St. Lawrence County Democratic Committee.
“I’m here as a Democrat representative of the St. Lawrence Democratic Committee,” he said.
He said one of the big sticking points in the negotiations was health care.
“Everybody is looking for living wage jobs. During this pandemic everybody needs health care. They’re having trouble just getting cost of living,” Mr. Bellardini said. “It’s a dangerous job. They’re working hard.”
St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation officials said they have been bargaining in good faith.
“We respect the right of the American Federation of Government Employees Local No. 1968 to conduct an informational picket and to speak as the exclusive representative for the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation’s bargaining unit membership. While the negotiations process takes time, we have bargained in good faith with AFGE Local No. 1968 throughout this process.”
The parties have a key legal issue pending before a neutral third party arbitrator, and once that is resolved, the parties can continue to work toward a fair agreement,” they said in an emailed statement.
