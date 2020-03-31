MASSENA — The 2020 shipping season along the Lake Ontario to Montreal section of the St. Lawrence Seaway opens today, slightly later than it has in past years.
The delayed opening was to give regulators additional time to maximize outflows through the Robert Moses-Robert H. Saunders Power Dam in an effort to lower Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River levels.
Lake Ontario outflows, which are regulated by the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board, were at the highest level ever recorded for a nine-month period that ran from June through February. Releases in January and February were also at record levels for those months.
The board announced Feb. 26 that it intended to maximize outflows through April 1 in an attempt to limit the risk of shoreline flooding similar to that which occurred in 2019.
Maximizing outflows, however, can create current and flow conditions that make commercial navigation difficult. This led to calls to delay the shipping season, which typically begins around the last week in March.
As of Sunday, the lake’s level was at 246.78 feet, about a foot and a half above its long-term average for this point in the year and about a half-foot higher than this time last year. The board managed to remove the equivalent of eight feet of water from Lake Ontario during January and February, but record-high inflows from the upper Great Lakes and precipitation during the same period prevented more significant gains from being made in lowering the lake.
