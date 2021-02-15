MASSENA — The St. Lawrence Seaway will reopen for shipping in late March, with the Lake Ontario and Montreal section set to open at 8 a.m. on March 22.
According to a notice issued by the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System, the Welland Canal, which runs between Lake Ontario and Lake Erie to the west of Buffalo, will be the first section of the Seaway to reopen. That section will open March 19. The locks and canals at Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan will be the last section to reopen. That section will open March 25.
According to the notice, all ship transit will be subject to weather and ice conditions, and restrictions could apply in areas where lighted navigation aids have not been replaced.
In the section of the Seaway between Montreal and Lake Ontario, comprised mainly of the St. Lawrence River, the maximum allowable draft, which is the space between the keel of the ship and the waterline, will be 80 decimeters, or 26 feet, 3 inches.
The draft limit will increase to 80.8 decimeters once the South Shore Canal between Montreal and Lake St. Louis is cleared of ice. Any ship with a draft grater than 80 decimeters will have their speeds carefully monitored.
Ships loaded with cargo that weighs them down beyond the draft limit will not be allowed to travel, but ships equipped with approved and functional draft information systems will be allowed to travel with a draft up to 7 centimeters larger than the listed maximums.
March 22 is among the earlier dates the Lake Ontario to Montreal section of the Seaway typically reopens, although it’s also the most common date. Last year, the Seaway opened about a week later, on April 1. In 2017, the Lake Ontario to Montreal section reopened earlier, on March 20.
Ships were ordered to vacate the St. Lawrence River section of the Seaway by noon on Dec. 31 of last year.
