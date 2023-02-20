The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System will reopen March 22.
In a notice issued last week, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. and the Canadian St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. announced that ships will be permitted to enter the system at 8 a.m. March 22, both in the stretch along the St. Lawrence River between Lake Ontario and Montreal and at the Welland Canal connecting Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.
The Sault Ste. Marie locks and canals, connecting Lake Superior and the lower Great Lakes, will reopen March 25, pending information released by the Army Corps of Engineers.
Ships traveling between Montreal and Lake Ontario on the St. Lawrence River will be permitted with a maximum allowed draft of 26 feet, 3 inches, with that draft increased to 26 feet, 6 inches when the South Shore Canal in Montreal is clear of ice and water levels begin to rise.
The corporations warned that weather and ice conditions may delay ship traffic, and transit restrictions are in place in some areas as the system relaunches the guide buoys and other lighted navigational aids.
According to the Canadian Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, which tracks ice conditions in the Great Lakes and around Canadian waters, average temperatures over Lake Ontario and the Seaway have been well above average since December, with Kingston reporting an average temperature over 34 degrees higher than what is typical. That means ice buildup was significantly reduced from previous years, with only small patches of thin ice forming around the Seaway.
“New and thin lake ice will also form in the northeast section of the lake (Ontario) and into the St. Lawrence,” a report from the Ministry’s ice service reads. “However, with a return to normal temperatures for the second half of February and a forecast warm March, the ice should be mainly melted by the last week in March.”
