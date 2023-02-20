The Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway System will reopen March 22.

In a notice issued last week, the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. and the Canadian St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. announced that ships will be permitted to enter the system at 8 a.m. March 22, both in the stretch along the St. Lawrence River between Lake Ontario and Montreal and at the Welland Canal connecting Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

