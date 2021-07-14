AKWESASNE — The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe has increased its minimum wage to $15.02, an increase that went into effect on Monday.
The new tribal minimum wage represents an increase of $2.47 over the previous rate, set in 2020, when the Tribe’s minimum wage was raised to $12.55, according to a press release from Brendan White, the Tribe’s director of communications.
“The tribal minimum wage increase represents the latest effort by the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe to provide for the wellbeing and livelihood of all tribal government employees,” the Tribe’s Executive Director Tsiorasa Barreiro said.
This wage increase benefits 125 employees who work for the Tribe’s government operations, according to White’s press release.
“In doing so, the new tribal minimum wage recognizes inflationary pressures on consumer goods, as well as efforts to recruit and remain an employer of choice for many individuals,” Barreiro said.
White’s press release states the new tribal minimum wage applies to all tribal government employees, adding Akwesasne Mohawk Casino Resort in Hogansburg, is scheduled to increase their minimum wage to the same rate of $15.02 per hour, in addition to a change in their tipped rate to $9, in September.
