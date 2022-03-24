AKWESASNE — A tribal referendum scheduled for June 4 will seek membership approval on cannabis negotiations and could determine tribally licensed cannabis sales, off territory, moving forward.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is seeking permission from tribal members to start negotiations with the state on an agreement to allow tribally licensed businesses to sell cannabis products off Akwesasne Territory, according to a press release from Brendan F. White, the Tribe’s director of communications.
If approved, the negotiated agreement will be brought back to the membership for approval after negotiations with the state are complete, White said.
If both referendums receive voter approval, tribally licensed businesses will be able to distribute and sell adult-use cannabis products in municipalities across the state, with the exception of communities that have opted out of making cannabis available for retail sale.
“As drafted, our adult-use cannabis ordinance is a seed-to-sale program where we regulate cannabis licensing on our territory,” Tribal Chief Beverly Cook said in a statement. “A negotiated agreement will give our tribally licensed cannabis businesses the opportunity to sell their products, where it’s permitted in New York state, that are regulated and proven safe.”
The Tribe’s ordinance represents the first adult-use cannabis law enacted by a tribe in the state and is the first in the nation that regulates and licenses tribal member-owned operations, according to White. The state Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, signed into law by then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in March 2021, allows tribes to negotiate a tribal-state agreement for the sale of licensed cannabis products outside of tribal territory.
“During the development of the Tribe’s adult-use cannabis ordinance, it was indicated that a short window exists for tribally licensed business owners to sell their cannabis products before they become available elsewhere through state-licensed retailers,” Tribal Chief Ron LaFrance said in a statement. “It would require a tribal-state agreement that tribal members will need to approve, but before that can take place, we are first seeking approval from membership to begin negotiating with the state.”
Three public meetings will be conducted prior to the tribal referendum to share information and respond to questions about a possible tribal-state agreement, White said. The first meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 6 over Zoom. The meeting link will be available on the Tribal Members Portal.
“We’re pleased that tribally licensed cannabis business owners may have a jumpstart into a larger market beyond Akwesasne, but that decision will be decided upon by tribal voters,” Tribal Chief Michael Conners said. “They will make the decision on June 4 if an agreement should be negotiated, or if no further action should be pursued.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.