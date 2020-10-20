WATERTOWN — A state audit found that the Jefferson County’s economic development agency did not appropriately evaluate all projects prior to approval or monitor whether businesses lived up to their promises for job creation and investment.
State auditors looked at the time period from Oct. 1, 2017, until Sept. 1, 2019.
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli’s office released the audit report’s findings earlier this month.
But Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency officials say that measures have been taken to address their missteps.
“We’re only human, and we’ll try better,” said CEO Donald C. Alexander. “We’re taking responsibility.”
The audit looked at 10 of the JCIDA’s 23 projects during that two-year period. It had concerns with two of those projects.
Auditors evaluated whether officials appropriately evaluated projects prior to approval and subsequently monitored the performance of businesses that received financial benefits.
According to the report, the JCIDA did not verify an applicant’s project information or complete adequate cost-benefit analyses for proposed projects before approving them.
Some project applicants also weren’t charged the agency’s $2,500 fee in accordance with the agency’s protocols, auditors found.
JCIDA officials also did not always assess annually reported capital investment and salary information for reliability or compare it to estimates that businesses promised in their applications, according to the audit report.
The JCIDA generally agreed with the state’s recommendations and indicated they planned to initiate corrective action.
Three state auditors spent six months completing the audit, with two of them setting up shop in the JCIDA offices for a couple of days a week for weeks.
The subject came up at the Watertown Local Development Corp. meeting on Thursday because that agency, also known as the Watertown Trust, soon will be audited by Mr. DiNapoli’s office.
“It’s really a stress on staff,” Mr. Alexander told his counterpart, Watertown Trust CEO Donald W. Rutherford.
In his response to the state audit, Mr. Alexander said he was pleased that the recommendations “were minor” and that the agency was going to put a corrective action plan into place.
“However, while we accept the report’s recommendations, we do not believe some of the statements tell the entire story,” Mr. Alexander wrote in his response.
The audit cited the way that the JCIDA handled the cost benefit analysis and tax-abatement programs for the Watertown Local Business Development Center and the Mohawk, Adirondack and Northern Railroad.
Using $10 million in state funding, the JCIDA worked with two other counties to make major improvements to the railroad’s infrastructure. By doing so, two Carthage businesses were able to retain jobs, according to the JCIDA’s response.
In hindsight, the JCIDA could have done a better job recording and documenting the project, the agency’s response said.
As for the business center, community leaders came together to redevelop the site of an abandoned industrial complex. They put together a tax-abatement program that all the taxing jurisdictions approved, according to the response.
The facility is now an incubator for small businesses.
The JCIDA will make sure it spells out the community’s benefits in its corrective action plan, according to its response.
The JCIDA also will develop procedures and policies that will ensure the concerns that were pointed out by the audit are corrected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.