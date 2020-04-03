WATERTOWN — For the second time in two days, the state has reversed its position about the real estate industry during the coronavirus financial crisis.
The Empire State Development Corp. on Thursday reversed a decision from the day before about residential and commercial showings during the coronavirus pandemic.
The state has now clarified that in-person showings are not allowed. Only virtual showings can take place. Open houses continue to be forbidden.
City Councilman Lisa R. Ruggiero, who owns Hefferon real estate, Watertown, said that the clarification also applies to back office real estate work, appraisal services and home inspections. Those functions will be limited as well, she said.
The state originally halted Realtors from performing their work altogether because of the risks associated with the coronavirus outbreak.
While they remain essential businesses now, real estate companies cannot do everything they would normally do to market a property.
