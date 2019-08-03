MALONE –– New York state has seized the Owl’s Nest Pizza Express and Tatro’s Laundromat in Malone for nonpayment of taxes, signs posted in the windows of the adjoining businesses announce.
The businesses were seized on July 31 and have been closed since the seizure.
The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says the properties were taken because of the owner, Brett Tatro, has not paid the state outstanding sales taxes of $16,559.66. The balance was accumulated from 2018 to 2019.
No working telephone number for Tatro could be found. The telephone at the Chateaugay location of Owl’s Nest Pizza Express –– which had been closed prior to the seizure –– has been disconnected, and the phone rang unanswered at the store on Friday afternoon.
