Contending the proposed project would have impacted threatened and endangered species, the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment has denied North Side Energy Center's request to build a 180-megawatt solar farm in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena.

BRASHER — Contending the proposed project would have impacted threatened and endangered species, the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment has denied North Side Energy Center’s request to build a 180-megawatt solar farm in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena.

Department of Public Service Administrative Law Judge Maureen F. Leary had recommended the denial during a presentation to the siting board Tuesday morning. She cited several issues with the project’s failure to address impacted wetlands.

