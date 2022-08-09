BRASHER — Contending the proposed project would have impacted threatened and endangered species, the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment has denied North Side Energy Center’s request to build a 180-megawatt solar farm in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena.
Department of Public Service Administrative Law Judge Maureen F. Leary had recommended the denial during a presentation to the siting board Tuesday morning. She cited several issues with the project’s failure to address impacted wetlands.
“Today, after due consideration by a consultation with advisory staff, the siting board has before it today a proposed order that denies issuance of a certificate for the North Side Solar Energy project because the record demonstrates that the project is not in the public interest,” Judge Leary said. “Essentially, the board’s denial is based on the applicant’s failure to demonstrate that the project meets the mandatory criteria in Public Service Law Section 1683 in so far as the record fails to show that the project as proposed minimizes and avoids adverse environmental impacts to the maximum extent practicable, including impacts to freshwater wetlands and threatened and endangered species.”
The project, as designed, she added, “fails to comply with applicable and substantive requirements of state environmental laws and regulations, including specifically Environmental Conservation Law 11, which governs the protection of threatened and endangered species and their habitat, and ECL Article 24, which governs the protection of freshwater wetlands.”
Without the required findings, she said the siting board “cannot conclude that the project is in the public interest.”
Judge Leary said the board’s recommendation was based on the company’s initial application, along with supplemental and updated application materials.
“There’s also expert testimony and exhibits, proposed certificate conditions, and site engineering and environmental plan guidance. The parties also submitted legal briefs on the issues presented that are still in dispute,” she said.
Judge Leary said that in a letter from Feb. 4, 2021, the Department of Environmental Conservation provided North Side Energy Center with its preliminary wetlands assessment and identified extensive potential project impacts to freshwater wetlands throughout the project area.
“DEC raised concerns regarding the project’s impacts on wetlands and expressly requested that North Side delay filing its application in order to continue discussions about how these impacts would be addressed. Two weeks later, however, on Feb. 19, North Side filed its application without resolving the wetlands issues,” she said.
In a July 9, 2021, letter the siting board chair notified North Side that its application complied with Article 10 filing requirements, and examiners established a procedural schedule and set a date for commencing an evidentiary hearing.
“On July 23, 2021, North Side filed a notice of impending settlement negotiations and the parties entered into discussions over the next six months. The agency parties filed testimony on November 2021 and North Side filed rebuttal testimony in December,” Judge Leary said.
A partial settlement among the parties was filed in November, including a certificate condition and site engineering and environmental plan.
“DPS (Department of Public Service) and DEC staff both asserted objections to numerous certificate conditions related to wetlands and endangered species, among other things,” she said.
A revised settlement was filed in January this year, but Judge Leary said “many certificate conditions remained in dispute between the applicant on the one hand and DPS staff and DEC staff on the other. These disputes involved the protections that should be afforded to freshwater wetlands and in a related sense to the threatened and endangered species found at the project site.”
She said North Side officials identified approximately 1,504 acres, or 67% of the project’s total 2,235 acres as freshwater wetlands in its application. While some of the wetlands are mapped on the official state freshwater wetlands maps, others are not, but are contiguous to or adjacent to mapped wetlands, meet the ecological criteria for wetlands and/or are part of the same wetlands complex.
“In total, there are approximately 37 wetlands and 11 streams at the project site. North Side’s own experts estimated impacts to at least 507 acres of wetlands,” Judge Leary said. “North Side offered as minimization and avoidance measures that unmapped wetlands and ‘areas previously disturbed by agricultural practices and logging activities’ were given preference for the placement of project components. North Side also proposed and in lieu of compensatory mitigation, minimization or avoidance measures it would use ‘best management practices instead.’ North Side further asserted that due to a ‘multitude of siting constraints, the project’s layout cannot be reconfigured to further avoid or minimize impacts to non-mapped wetlands.’”
She said seven threatened and endangered species and two species of special concern were identified by North Side officials in the project area.
“That is, they were living, nesting, roosting, feeding, foraging, reproducing, etc. This means that at least part of the project site can be characterized as essential habitat for threatened and endangered species,” she said.
The identified endangered species observed on the site include short-eared owls and golden eagles; the threatened species include Blanding’s turtles, northern harriers, sedge wrens, upland sandpipers and bald eagles; and the species of special concern include vesper sparrows and grasshopper sparrows.
“While New York fully and strongly supports and encourages the construction of appropriately sited renewable energy projects, North Side in its application and case failed to adequately address the significant adverse impacts to freshwater wetlands on the site, putting it in conflict with existing siting board and Department of Environmental Conservation precedents,” siting board chair Rory M. Christian said in a statement.
Construction was slated to start late this year and continue into 2023, with a construction period of about 12 to 14 months. The 180-megawatt solar energy center would be located on land leased or purchased from private property owners in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena. Project components included commercial-scale solar arrays; access roads; buried, and possibly overhead electric collection lines; a project collection substation; and electrical interconnection facilities.
The bulk of the project — 90% — was slated to be located in Brasher.
Although the project area is 2,200 acres, the actual solar facility area encompassed 961 acres. The company had partnered with local landowners to have access to the project area, but the land will still belong to the landowners.
Brasher Town Supervisor Mark A. Peets said the wetlands had been an issue throughout the application process.
“There’s been a struggle with wetlands. It’s plagued this application. We had been told it was resolved, but apparently there were some outstanding issues. That is unfortunate,” he said.
Mr. Peets said that with more than 90% of the project planned to be located in Brasher, it would have been a financial boost for the town.
“It would be good for us as far as the PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) program. That would have been helpful toward our bottom line as far as taxes are concerned,” he said.
The developer can seek rehearing and appeal the siting board’s decision or file a new application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.