Siting board to reconsider Brasher solar project

The latest rendition of the proposed solar facility in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena. Provided image

BRASHER — The state Board on Electric Generation Siting and Environment will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to consider a petition for rehearing filed by the North Side Energy Center.

The meeting can be viewed at www.dps.ny.gov/Webcasts.html.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.