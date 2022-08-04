Plans for solar farm in Brasher on siting board docket Tuesday

The latest rendition of the proposed solar facility in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena. Provided image

BRASHER — The state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment is scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday as part of the Article 10 process for North Side Energy Center’s plans to construct a solar electric generating facility in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena.

The webcast can be accessed at wdt.me/SitingWebcast.

