BRASHER — North Side Energy Center was unsuccessful in its attempt to have a rehearing with the state Board on Electric Generation Siting and Environment regarding its plan to construct a 180-megawatt solar facility in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena.
The denial came following a Wednesday morning presentation by Department of Public Service Administrative Law Judge Maureen F. Leary, which outlined reasons why North Side Energy Center should not be granted a rehearing.
During an August meeting, the siting board had denied North Side Energy Center a certificate of environmental compatibility and public need to build the solar facility. They said the proposed project would have impacted threatened and endangered species.
Judge Leary said that North Side Energy Center had not addressed those concerns and did not meet the necessary criteria in its request for a rehearing before the siting board. She said North Side Energy Center alleged “errors of law and fact” and requested the record be reopened “based on new circumstances.”
“Essentially, North Side’s rehearing petition reiterates the position it advanced before this siting board previously. It challenges the siting board’s denial order, which found that North Side failed to demonstrate on the record first that the project minimizes and avoids adverse environmental impacts to the maximum extent practicable, including impacts to freshwater wetlands and threatened and endangered species,” she said.
“Second, North Side failed to demonstrate that the project as designed complies with applicable substantive requirements of state environmental laws and regulations, including Environmental Conservation Law, Article 24, which governs the protection of freshwater wetlands, and Environmental Conservation Law, Article 11, which governs the protection of threatened and endangered species and their habitat,” Judge Leary added.
She said North Side Energy Center also failed to demonstrate that the project was in the public interest.
“As the denial order and the proposed order before you indicate, these are mandatory findings under Article 10 that the siting board must make before a certificate may be issued. The siting board’s denial order was based upon an extensive and complex evidentiary record, and this record reflects North Side’s opportunity for a full and fair hearing to meet Article 10’s standards,” she said.
Judge Leary said the detailed description of the project and its environmental impacts were not in dispute.
“The project area consists of approximately 2,240 acres, of which approximately 1,504 acres, or 67% of the entire project area included freshwater wetlands, approximately 37 in total. These wetlands were also considered part of wetland complexes. Some of these wetlands appear on the state’s officially promulgated freshwater wetlands maps pursuant to Environmental Conservation Law, Article 24. Numerous protected streams are also in the project area, as well as seven threatened and endangered species and two species of special concern,” she said.
She said some of the protected species were identified in North Side’s application, as well as by Department of Environmental Conservation experts.
“These species exhibited essential behavior in the project area. That is, they were living, nesting, feeding, roosting, foraging and reproducing. Under DEC’s wetland regulations, this behavior means that the project areas should be characterized as ‘occupied habitat for protected species’ and given a wetlands classification affording the highest protection,” Judge Leary said.
However, she said, North Side Energy Center challenged that unmapped, but delineated wetlands that do not appear on the state’s official freshwater wetlands maps were not entitled to protection under Environmental Conservation Law.
“The record confirms that although some wetlands in the project area were not mapped, they were in fact identified and delineated by North Side’s own expert consultants. They were verified by the Department of Environmental Conservation along with DPS (Department of Public Service) staff, and many are contiguous or adjacent to mapped wetlands and therefore part of the same wetlands complex,” she said.
“Based on the siting board’s prior denial order, the proposed order before you on rehearing again rejects North Side’s attempt to limit the protection afforded to unmapped wetlands, and it finds based on the record that all of the project’s environmental impacts have not been minimized or avoided to the maximum extent practicable,” Judge Leary said. “In addition, the proposed order reiterates the denial order’s finding that the record is deficient regarding impacts to threatened and endangered species and their habitat, resulting in the same finding or absence of finding.”
She said North Side Energy Center also argued that it had sufficiently addressed wetland impacts, “but then, due to a ‘multitude of siting constraints,’ the project’s layout could not be reconfigured to fully minimize or avoid impacts and yet still generate 180 megawatts of electricity.”
“The proposed order on rehearing notes that the siting board relies on its own separate and broader authority under Article 10 to find that unmapped wetland impacts had not been sufficiently minimized or avoided. The proposed order also notes that the siting board’s authority in this regard is not constrained by Environmental Conservation Law, Article 24,” Judge Leary said.
She said they rejected North Side’s “narrow reading of Article 24, and further finds that legislative amendments passed in April 2022, before the siting board’s final denial order, amended Article 24 to eliminate certain references to the mapping system. The siting board and the proposed order finds that those legal amendments do not define or limit DEC’s prior authority with respect to unmapped wetlands. Moreover, the proposed order finds that those legislative amendments do not define or limit the siting board’s Article 10 authority.”
North Side Energy Center also argued that the project was not treated in the same manner as similar Article 10 projects. However, Judge Leary said, there was a difference in the amount of impacted wetlands for those other projects.
“Like the denial order, the proposed order notes the difference and extent of the wetlands impacted by this project, which are estimated to be as much as 757 acres,” she said.
Other projects cited by North Side Energy Center had impacts of .31 acres, 4.8 acres and .34 acres, she said.
“Thus, the proposed order confirms that both qualitatively and quantitatively, the extent of wetland impacts in this proceeding are far different than the impacts evident in those cases,” Judge Leary said.
She said North Side Energy Center also argued that Department of Public Service and DEC staff “did not propose an alternate layout for minimization and avoidance purposes” that would allow the project to move forward.
“The proposed order before you rejects this argument, as well as North Side’s attempt to shift the burden to either the siting board or the agencies. It cites the Article 10 regulations that place the burden of proof squarely on North Side,” she said.
The proposed order also rejected North Side’s argument that the project would restore the functions and benefits of certain wetlands in the project area that had previously been disturbed by agricultural or other activities.
“The proposed order finds that North Side failed to support this assertion on the record and that its own wetland delineation report and wetlands functions and benefits assessment do not support the assertion,” Judge Leary said.
She said North Side Energy Center has proposed “reliance on ‘best management practices and ad hoc measures in the field by construction personnel’ rather than relying on a detailed and methodical plan to protect the species in the project area during construction and operation.”
“The proposal before you rejects North Side’s challenge in this regard, and affirms the denial order’s finding that the record lacks sufficient evidence to support a finding that impacts to protected species and their habitat had been minimized and avoided to the maximum extent possible,” she said.
Judge Leary said North Side Energy Center also requested to reopen the record to consider potential additional minimization avoidance and compensatory mitigation measures, including the possible use of nine additional parcels and a DEC reforestation area.
“This is too little too late,” she said, given that North Side had requested and received a delay in its initially scheduled June 3 meeting to prepare additional documentation.
