WATERTOWN — Rhonda Spencer just wanted to put up a freestanding sign in front of her quilt shop that she opened in February on State Street.
But a quirk in the city’s zoning law has prevented her from doing so.
There’s already a sign for the Allstate Insurance office, located in the back of her shop. The city’s zoning ordinance doesn’t allow for two freestanding signs on the same parcel.
What’s so unusual is that the Allstate office is located on a separate parcel from her shop and she can’t put a sign up on her own property.
Last week, Mrs. Spencer, who owns The Quilt Shop at 1625 State St. with her husband, Robert, went before the zoning board of appeals to get a use variance for her sign, but the board could not take action.
She has to wait a month, until the Oct. 19 ZBA meeting, so that the Jefferson County Planning Board can consider the sign.
The merchant told the zoning board that her customers cannot find her shop that sells quilts, fabric and supplies, citing the lack of a sign. Although she understands that the city’s hands are tied, she was upset that she has to wait another month to get one.
On Saturday, Mrs. Spencer didn’t want to comment about the situation, saying that she and her husband don’t want to shed any negative light on the city while she waits to get her approval.
“We just feel it’s in our best interest not to comment and see what happens on Oct. 19,” she said, adding that she’s telling her customers that they’re in the process of getting the sign.
The city planning department is trying to help her through the process.
“I understand the frustration that business owners feel, but staff can only administer the law as it’s written and guide applicants though the available relief processes” city planner Geoffrey T. Urda said. “We can’t just ignore what the law says.”
Her property previously had two signs on it, one for Allstate at 1623 State St. and another for the Total Eclipse Salon. When the salon closed, the property lost its legal rights for a nonconforming, or “grandfathered in” sign and it had to be taken down.
That’s why the quilt shop owner needs a use variance. The owners also submitted an area variance to allow for a larger sign than is allowed.
The city cannot make Allstate take down its sign even though it’s not on its property, Mr. Urda said. Allstate has had the sign since 1987 when it was a condition of its purchase offer for the property.
Recently, the Quilt Shop owners have put up a temporary sign until the city resolves the issue.
At one time, The Quilt Shop and Allstate shared the same address until the Spencers requested their own address when they applied for a sign permit with the city code enforcement office.
The Spencers need to have the county planning board act on the sign request, but that board canceled its monthly meeting that was scheduled for Tuesday because it was not going to have a quorum.
Andy R. Nevin, senior planner for the county, said Monday that the situation will not hold up the city’s process to act on the sign. The county will just send a letter to the city with its recommendations, he said.
Mr. Urda said that the business owners can appeal the ZBA if they can prove its decision caused “undue financial hardship.”
