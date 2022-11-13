N.Y. surpasses $500M in sports betting revenue

The Fanduel app is displayed on a phone. Watertown Daily Times

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul recently announced that since early January, when mobile sports wagering became available in New York, the state has collected $542 million in taxes through the week ending Oct. 30, surpassing every other state in the nation.

An additional $200 million in licensing fees has also been collected, generating a total of more than $740 million in revenue, most of it to be used for education. This far outperforms every other state in the nation, including those that have been accepting mobile sports wagers for several years.

