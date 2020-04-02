ALBANY — State unemployment claims this past week more than quadrupled the number filed the previous week and represented a 2,674 percent increase over the same week last year.
The state Department of Labor announced Thursday that 369,025 initial Unemployment Insurance claims were filed for the week that ended Friday, an increase of 288,516 claims over the 80,509 claims filed the week before.
The claims hit every labor market in the state in the wake of businesses being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. All 10 of the state’s designated labor markets saw claims rise by at least 1,000 percent.
According to the Department of Labor, the labor markets with the most rapid over-the-year percentage increase in initial claims included: Long Island, up 3,605 percent; Western New York, up 3,304 percent; Hudson Valley, up 2,773 percent; Capital Region, up 2,768 percent; and Central New York, up 2,765 percent.
In terms of the number of initial filers, the regions with the largest over-the-year increase include: New York City, up 138,544; Long Island, up 50,976; Western New York, up 36,471; Hudson Valley, up 33,059; and Finger Lakes, up 24,089.
In the North Country Region, there were 6,391 initial claims made last week, compared to 1,432 the previous week and 432 the same week last year. The over-the-year increase of 5,959 claims represents a 1,379 percent increase.
The largest number of jobs lost in the state — 93,623 — came in the accommodations and food services industries. There were 43,605 claims coming from the retail industry and 40,544 related to health care and social assistance, according to Department of Labor statistics.
A complete presentation of the data by region and industry in the Department of Labor’s Research and Statistics is included in the Initial Claims Data Report at https://labor.ny.gov/stats/pdfs/Research-Notes-Initial-Claims-WE-3282020.pdf
The Department of Labor said that in recent weeks, its Unemployment Insurance filing system has faced an unprecedented increase in volume ‑ including a 16,000 percent increase in phone calls and a nearly 900 percent increase in web traffic, compared to a typical week. In order to address this surge, the Department of Labor has:
n Implemented a new, more efficient filing system based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name (alphabetical order): A - F : Monday; G - N : Tuesday; and O - Z : Wednesday. Thursday and Saturday are reserved for those that miss their day.
n Streamlined the claims process, automating additional processes and reducing the situations in which a filer has to call and speak with a representative;
n Dedicated 700 staff to the Department of Labor’s unemployment insurance Telephone Claim Center, with plans to bring hundreds of additional staff on board;
n Extended the Telephone Claim Center’s hours, including expanding service to Saturdays: Monday through Thursday, 8:00 AM to 7:30 p.m; Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m; and Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
n Added over 20 additional servers to support the website’s capacity; and
Begun working with major technology companies to further improve website and call center capacity and functionality.
