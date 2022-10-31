WATERTOWN — A day care business in Stateway Plaza recently closed because the owner moved away.
Treehouse Hourly Child Care opened in the plaza in 2019.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
WATERTOWN — A day care business in Stateway Plaza recently closed because the owner moved away.
Treehouse Hourly Child Care opened in the plaza in 2019.
Owner Michelle De Leon had a $40,000 loan with the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust.
She has agreed to pay $150 a month on the loan until it is paid off over five years.
She used the loan to help purchase furniture and fixtures for the new venture. The Watertown Trust board will see whether the items can be sold through a virtual auction.
The Watertown Trust recently used the auction house to sell items from the former Cookie’s Goodies on State Street. Earlier this year, owner Miranda C. Snide closed her bakery after she was injured in an ATV accident.
The Trust sold her equipment to help pay off her loan for $4,300 from that auction.
Three years ago, the hourly drop-off child care business opened and offered care for up to three-hour periods per child between the ages of 12 months and 12 years old.
The owner had hoped to sell the business to a second party but those plans fell through and she closed the day care about three months ago.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get Breaking News Alerts deliverd FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By providing your email address, you consent to receive emails and special offers from NNY360.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.