LOUISVILLE — The chief operating officer of SLIC Fiber and owner of St. Lawrence Recreation say the efforts of Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, have allowed SLIC to expand its broadband service out to the Route 37 business and homes along that line.
Stec joined Kevin Lynch and Shaun Prentice on Wednesday at St. Lawrence Recreation to talk about efforts that allowed SLIC to make it economically feasible to expand broadband access along a 2-mile stretch that includes 13 homes and the business.
Lynch, from SLIC Fiber, said they had a plan in place to extend broadband out to those homes and St. Lawrence Recreation, but hit a snag — a new state tax that would have made the project cost prohibitive.
“This project started back in 2017 or 2018. Shaun contacted me. He was very frustrated because he couldn’t get internet access. I think he had a wireless solution that really wasn’t adequate,” he said.
Lynch said SLIC’s network stopped about three miles down the road, and it was hard to justify adding 13 houses and one business because there would be no financial return for cost of building it, as well as the operating costs. He told Prentice, “I’d love to do it, but I just don’t know how we can piece it together.”
That’s where some financial assistance came in. The St. Lawrence River Valley Redevelopment Agency said they could provide $20,000, the town was willing to add some money, and SLIC would discount some of the labor costs.
“The public-private partnership wasn’t economical to build in this location without the funding from the RVRDA, which was very important so that we have a payback that worked for us,” Lynch said.
The project was set to go in 2018. But, just as they were ready to begin, the state passed a fee that would levy a per foot charge every year on the company because the project was on a state highway.
“It basically took a project that was cash flow positive and just tanked it, and it was really disappointing,” he said. “So, for the last two or three years, we lobbied really hard to get that fiber-optic fee reduced for us, and it wasn’t just us, it was providers all over the state that were faced with this.”
That’s when Stec entered the picture.
“Last year, with Sen. Stec’s help and other members in the Senate and in the Assembly, they were able to get that fee repealed, and that basically green-lighted the project. That repeal went into effect I believe it was Dec. 31, 2022,” he said.
SLIC was still required to do a survey, which hadn’t been necessary in the past, and Lynch said that added about $5,000 to the project cost.
“Because New York state does that, we’re actually taxed on the cost of construction, not a revenue base tax. So, when you add that $5,000 survey, that just makes the property taxes go up at the state level, but we’re still able to do this,” he said.
They worked with the Massena Electric Department since they were using existing poles and needed permission to attach the fiber.
“They were very easy to work with, helping us to minimize those costs,” he said.
He said the initial problem was a state-level issue.
“What we really want to drive home is how important it is for New York state to get their policies aligned. If they want broadband for everyone, they have to address the taxation issues because that’s what it’s going to take to get those last little pieces filled in,” Lynch said.
Prentice said they had previously reached out to other companies to get the internet service for his business.
“Most people were like, ‘You’re too far out. Sorry, we can’t help.’ We got a lot of that. I got one quote from one agency that was $180,000 for the service,” he said.
With multiple agencies working with the local government, they were able to move the project forward.
“Nobody looked backwards. They stayed the course. They knew what was important. It took a long time, but nobody ever looked the other way. So, that was very appreciated,” Prentice said.
He said reliable internet access was essential.
“There’s more and more stuff being done online. From a business point of view, we were teetering on not being able to just because everything today is online-based — ordering parts, looking up parts, dealing with a DMV-licensed dealer. There’s things that have done be done on the DMV portal that can only be done online. There’s no other way to do it,” Prentice said.
Stec said there were no easy solutions to making sure broadband was available everywhere it needed to be.
““First and foremost, I’m still a believer in capitalism. That’s what our country was founded on. That’s what makes things turn, which means that at the end of the day, the numbers have to work. You can’t expect any private business, no matter how great they are or how important their service or product is, to operate at a loss. That’s a really good way to not have that service in the future. So, the numbers always have work,” he said.
But, he said, there’s always an opportunity for a public-private partnership to benefit the public.
“Whether it’s electric infrastructure like we had 100 years ago, there are places that they never would have gotten electricity if it wasn’t for public investment,” Stec said.
That, he said, provided the same benefits to those who live in rural areas as those enjoyed in urban areas.
He said the state doesn’t want to urbanize some areas such as the Adirondack Park as a way to protect them.
“I understand that everything’s a balance. But, when you do that, you have to realize we are telling you what the rules are, and that is going to hinder your ability to have enough critical mass to see if there’s enough numbers, if there’s enough density on a district highway to provide electricity, to buy gas, to provide fiber-optic, to provide cable,” he said.
But, at the same time, Stec said, there’s an obligation for the public sector to engage with the private sector to make the numbers work, “to bring a service out here to 13 homes and a business.”
“For the state to recognize that, or local municipalities to recognize that and say, ‘Hey, there’s a value to our constituents, our residents, our businesses, to partner with them to make the numbers work, to provide a service, the more people that we keep employed here, the better,” he said.
Stec said he believes the state “got a little ahead of their skis” with the fiber-optic fees and survey requirements, some things that are making it more expensive to operate and less likely to make the numbers work.
“It’s obviously a public safety issue. It’s obviously an economic COVID issue. So, in rural parts, we might have to do what they don’t have to do in the lower Hudson Valley or on Long Island, New York City. We’re going to have to find a creative way, a model that works here. Here’s an example of where that worked for certainly 13 homes and a business,” he said.
“This was an important project,” he added. “I know that Kevin and SLIC are proud, and I’m proud of it, This is something that I think we can point to in the future and say this is a model for other communities to consider, and it’s worth it once we get this built out. You’re serving your neighbors, you’re serving your business. There’s going to be a return on that investment. So my congratulations to getting this done.”
