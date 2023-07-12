LOUISVILLE — The chief operating officer of SLIC Fiber and owner of St. Lawrence Recreation say the efforts of Sen. Daniel G. Stec, R-Queensbury, have allowed SLIC to expand its broadband service out to the Route 37 business and homes along that line.

Stec joined Kevin Lynch and Shaun Prentice on Wednesday at St. Lawrence Recreation to talk about efforts that allowed SLIC to make it economically feasible to expand broadband access along a 2-mile stretch that includes 13 homes and the business.

