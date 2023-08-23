CANTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Willsboro, was in Canton Wednesday as part of her Farm Bill listening tour.

About 25 people gathered at Greenwood Farm to share their thoughts with the congresswoman.

Stefanik holds listening session at Canton farm

From left, Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, farmer John Greenwood, Assemblyman Kenneth D. Blankenbush and Assemblyman Scott A. Gray listen to a question Wednesday from Jefferson County Agricultural Coordinator Jay Matteson at Greenwood Farms in Canton. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
Stefanik holds listening session at Canton farm

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and farmer John Greenwood host an agriculture listening session Wednesday with family farmers, agricultural small businesses and local elected officials, including Assemblyman Ken Blankenbush and Assemblyman Scott Gray. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
