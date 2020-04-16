Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has been named by President Donald J. Trump to a bipartisan task force on reopening the economy once the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is contained.
Congresswoman Stefanik said in a prepared statement that she over the past month she has been speaking with north country hospitals, health departments, elected officials, small businesses and farms throughout the 21st Congressional District about their concerns and ideas related to COVID-19 crisis.
“Prioritizing the needs of Upstate New York and rural communities as a whole will be critical to protecting public health and restarting the American economy, getting people back to work, and easing the burden on so many families across my district and the entire country,” Rep. Stefanik said.
She said in her statement that there is a “need to prioritize Northern Border issues as part of this public health and economic recovery plan” and that the importance of cross-border operations with Canada must be recognized.”
Elise, please come to the rescue! Cuomo has managed what the virus failed to do, he has literally ruined health care in NNY, to the point of bankrupting our hospitals and population. The man is a menace to society as we know it. He bankrupted the ecnomies of Jefferson and Lewis counties, all over a novel cold virus affecting less than 100 people. Meanwhile, NY subways, a leading vector, are open, are being used and the numbers for them keep climbing. This guys idiocy knows no bounds, and a continued lock down of NNY is criminal.
Consult epidemiologists and actuaries................it's not rocket science! It's disaster planning, SIP COOP, etc., every govt agency laid out a program with the exception of New York. Elise, the playbook has been written.
Another month of job destruction, thanks Cuomo.
How about a little cost benefit analysis, something that appears to be completely lacking to this point. For example, lets say we open the "stay at home" for everyone, with the exception of the sick and elderly, and the elderly and at risk are optional...............,What will that cost NY in lives? If we dont, what will it cost us in dollars, I'm pretty sure there is an accept able middle ground. The fact of the matter is we have accepted Cuomo's edicts without one iota of rational thought. His government has been scare mongering with outrageous numbers, basically pulled from the air.
I agree with you. There are big differences from upstate and downstate. That needs to be put into any reopening plans as many business’s are seasonal and rely on those that visit our area.
Rambo, I agree totally. The economies of Jefferson and Lewis counties have been shattered. Our health care system overwelmed, broken and broke, not from treating the ill, nursing the elderly, but from responding to an almost tragically inept warning mandated from Albany. My gosh, if this were war, the enemy would be sitting in Watertown , having arrived via Albany. We have to take it back!
