PLATTSBURGH — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and other members of Congress are urging President Joe Biden to immediately prioritize collaborating with Canada on safely reopening the northern border.
In a letter co-led by Stefanik and fellow House Northern Border Caucus Co-chair Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls/Buffalo, the members put forward actions they hope the administration will consider, including the creation of a bilateral plan for restoring travel and development of a policy that would allow property owners to cross.
“I have worked tirelessly with our counterparts in Canada on this issue, as it continues to impact North Country businesses, families and communities,” Stefanik said in a statement Friday.
“Today, we’ve outlined tangible steps the Biden administration can take to immediately relieve the hardships placed on border communities while charting a clear pathway forward. I will not stop working on behalf of my constituents until there is a tangible, long-lasting solution.”
ONGOING RESTRICTIONS
In order to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. and Canada both agreed to close their shared boundary to nonessential travel on March 21, 2020. Commerce and crossings for certain essential workers including those in the health care industry were not disrupted.
Since then, 30-day extensions announced monthly have kept the restrictions in place, with the latest pushing them out to Feb. 21.
These have been met with frustration and calls from business interests, like the North Country Chamber of Commerce, as well as elected officials to develop a metrics-based approach to lifting the limitations.
Last summer, Stefanik and many of the representatives who also signed on to Friday’s letter called on former President Donald Trump’s administration to work with Canada to develop a phased regional approach to reopening the border.
The Wilson Task Force on Public Health and the U.S.-Canadian Border, comprised of equal representation from both countries, is set to put forth recommendations for the resumption of normal cross-border travel in March.
Earlier this week, local officials applauded Biden’s executive order directing the U.S. Secretaries of State, Health and Human Services, Transportation and Homeland Security as well as the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to work with Canadian and Mexican officials on health and safety measures for border reopening, The Press-Republican reported.
The cabinet members are to submit a plan within 14 days of the date of the order “to implement appropriate public health measures at land ports of entry.”
BILATERAL PLAN
Stefanik and the other representatives urged consideration of several actions, the first of which was establishing a bilateral plan for restoring travel.
They pointed to how states and provinces have created frameworks that rely on public health data and expertise as well as other criteria to inform government decisions on reopening.
“We have long advocated for both nations to similarly craft a comprehensive framework for a phased reopening of the border that would be guided by clearly established public health metrics to measure conditions on both sides of the border,” the members wrote.
They urged Biden’s administration to build on guidance put forth in the Department of Homeland Security’s Jan. 12 announcement, which noted that specific conditions that could be used to ease restrictions included the public health conditions in relevant border localities.
The representatives also advocated for the prioritization of vaccines and testing for all U.S. Customs and Border Protection staff.
They noted that CBP field offices have worked with local public health officials to vaccinate personnel unable to get an appointment at a Veterans Affairs hospital.
“We urge your administration to work with the relevant agencies to address this issue and ensure all CBP staff are able to get vaccinated.”
The members further want to see families be allowed to safely reunite. Currently, Canada allows entry of family members and extended family members.
“Unfortunately, the U.S. has not reciprocated this policy, despite the fact that Canadians are still able to fly into the U.S., resulting in restrictions that fall squarely on families in border communities and those who lack the means to travel by air, while doing little to protect public health.
“We urge your administration to immediately establish and publicize a family travel exemption similar to the Canadian policy.”
PROPERTY, BOATERS
Stefanik and the representatives additionally pressed the administration to work with Canadian officials “to develop an exemption process and appropriate safety protocols to allow property owners to cross the border.”
They argued that allowing these individuals and families to travel by car directly to their properties for quarantine and isolation could be done without contact or transmission risk.
“Additionally, proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to crossing the land border could provide further protection against spread of the virus, while restoring the rights of individuals to visit their property.”
Finally, the members asked the Biden administration to look into ensuring “reciprocal access to transit through boundary waters.”
“Under standard policy, recreational boaters that leave a U.S. port and travel into international or foreign waters but do not make a stop before returning to a U.S. port are not considered to have departed the U.S.,” they explained.
The representatives said CBP has continued to allow Canadian boaters to transit, but Canada has not reciprocated. They added that this has impacted the boat tourism industry, and enforcement remains unclear and inconsistent.
“We urge your Administration to work with the relevant agencies to ensure the U.S. and Canada implement reciprocal policies that allow recreational boaters to transit through the other nation’s boundary waters, as such activity provides no additional risk of cross-border virus transmission.”
