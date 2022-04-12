WATERTOWN — Stewart’s Shops has submitted a modified plan that includes a smaller convenience store and does not call for demolishing the house next door on Flower Avenue East.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and City Council members received the modified plans Monday for the new store on Washington Street that has been stalled for weeks.
The City Council has grappled with the Ballston Spa company’s plans to replace a 2,500-square-foot store at 1226 Washington St. with a new store about a half mile north.
Last week, Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s Shops, exchanged emails with Councilman Patrick J. Hickey, who gave him suggestions that could move the project ahead after weeks of debate.
Stewart’s Shops also made changes after last week’s council meeting left the project at an impasse. They are outlined in a letter to council members.
On Tuesday, council members said they are still in the process of reviewing the new plans.
Mr. Marshall intends to attend Monday’s council meeting to discuss the changes in the plans.
“We’ll see where we are at that point,” Councilman Patrick J. Hickey said Tuesday, adding that he credits Stewart’s for continuing to work on making changes.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero plans to talk to Mr. Marshall before Monday to find out more about the modified plans.
She continues to hear from people who support and oppose the project.
“It’s about 50-50,” she said.
Under the modified plans, the store would be smaller, from 3,975 square feet to 3,445 square feet. It also would prohibit delivery trucks from using Flower Avenue East. A sign would be installed that prohibits right hand turns on that street, as well.
The project still needs a zoning change from Residence B to Neighborhood Business, but the affected area also would be smaller. Instead of 11% of the site, it would incorporate 7.8%, Mr. Marshall wrote in the letter.
That would be accomplished with the smaller building and installing two gas pumps.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III looks forward to see what happens Monday night.
“It’s fluid, right now,” he said.
The package sent to council members also includes information how Stewart’s would ensure air quality from benzene emissions from the storage of underground petroleum tanks. The equipment used would be compliant to state regulations that are in line with the California Clean Air Act, according to a memo from Stewart’s.
The modified site plans also includes a required tree buffer to the house next door at 108 Flower Avenue East, which would not be torn down for the project, and a sidewalk leading to the building.
Three other properties at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. have the correct zoning.
Flower Avenue East residents oppose the project, citing such issues as the store would change the character of the neighborhood and that more traffic would turn onto their street and drive by their homes.
They also are concerned about fumes from the fuel pumps.
The matter over whether Mayor Smith should recuse himself from the debate is the subject of a letter from former Watertown resident Hedy M. Cirrincione, who continues to own the four properties.
In an April 9 letter to the city, Ms. Cirrincione reiterated that the Mayor should not be involved in the discussion of the new store because he owns property two doors down.
She calls that connection “a clear conflict of interest.”
She’s requesting that the city’s Ethics Committee to look into the mayor’s involvement in the review of the project.
Councilwoman Ruggiero thinks that going about it to the ethics committee is a good idea.
Last week, Stewart’s also called for the mayor to recuse himself from the discussion. But City Attorney Robert J. Slye determined that the mayor did not have to abstain from the project as long as he made the disclosure about his property, saying it was Mayor’s Smith call if he did.
Mr. Smith owns a building that houses his business, QuickMed urgent care and a double house next door.
In 2012, Ms. Cirrincione was successful in obtaining a zoning change for the three Washington Street parcels for future development.
After that, she had the three Washington Street apartment buildings demolished for redevelopment. They have been vacant lots ever since.
