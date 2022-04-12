WATERTOWN — Stewart’s Shops has to overcome yet another hurdle for its plans to build a new convenience store on Washington Street.
After submitting modified plans on Monday, the Ballston Spa company has been told it will have to go through the zoning change process all over again for a neighboring property on Flower Avenue East.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and City Council members on Monday received the modified plans for the project that has been stalled for weeks.
The City Council has grappled with the convenience store chain’s plans to replace a 2,500-square-foot store at 1226 Washington St. with a new store about a half mile north.
In a letter to council members on Monday, Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s Shops, made changes to the plans after last week’s council meeting left the project at an impasse.
Under the modified plans, the store would be smaller, from 3,975 square feet to 3,445 square feet. It would also prohibit delivery trucks from using Flower Avenue East. A sign would be installed that prohibits right-hand turns on that street.
The project still needs a zoning change from Residence B to Neighborhood Business, but the affected area will be smaller. Instead of 11% of the site, the area needing the change would incorporate 7.8%, Mr. Marshall wrote in the letter.
That would be accomplished with the smaller building and installing two gas pumps.
But Planning and Community Development Director Michael A. Lumbis said Tuesday that Stewart’s is altering the zone change request from the entire parcel at 108 Flower Ave. East to just a part of it, so the company will have to start the zoning change process from scratch. Stewart’s will have to submit a new application for the zoning change, he said.
Although it already recommended the zoning change in October, the city Planning Board will have to review it all over again and decide whether to recommend it.
“It’s a different zoning change,” Mr. Lumbis said.
That is surprising, Mr. Marshall said, so he wants the city to explain that decision in writing.
“Mike Lumbis and city staff have really been above board, but I don’t understand why it would be different,” Mr. Marshall said.
In October, the Planning Board voted 4-1 to recommend the original zoning request for 108 Flower Ave. East.
On Tuesday, council members said they are still in the process of reviewing the new plans.
Mr. Marshall intends to attend Monday’s council meeting to discuss the changes in the plans.
“We’ll see where we are at that point,” Councilman Patrick J. Hickey said Tuesday, adding that he credits Stewart’s for continuing to work on making changes.
Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero plans to talk to Mr. Marshall before Monday to find out more about the modified plans.
She continues to hear from people who support and oppose the project.
“It’s about 50-50,” she said.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III looks forward to seeing what happens Monday night.
“It’s fluid, right now,” he said.
The package sent to council members also includes information about how Stewart’s would safeguard air quality from benzene emissions from the storage of underground petroleum tanks. The equipment used would be compliant with state regulations that are in line with the California Clean Air Act, according to a memo from Stewart’s.
The modified site plans also include a required tree buffer to adjacent houses and a sidewalk leading to the building.
Three other properties at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. have the correct zoning.
Flower Avenue East residents oppose the project, citing such issues as the store would change the character of the neighborhood and that more traffic would turn onto their street and drive by their homes.
They are also concerned about fumes from the fuel pumps.
The new plans improve buffer zones between the store and the residential neighborhood, and address traffic concerns by requiring truck deliveries not to use Flower Avenue East, Mr. Lumbis said.
The matter over whether Mayor Smith should recuse himself from the debate is the subject of a new letter from former Watertown resident Hedy M. Cirrincione, who continues to own the four properties.
In an April 9 letter to the city, Ms. Cirrincione reiterated that Mayor Smith should not be involved in the discussion of the new store because he owns property two doors down.
She calls that connection “a clear conflict of interest.”
She’s requesting that the city Board of Ethics look into the mayor’s involvement in the review of the project.
Councilwoman Ruggiero thinks that going to the Board of Ethics about it is a good idea.
Last week, Stewart’s also called for the mayor to recuse himself from the discussion. But City Attorney Robert J. Slye determined that the mayor did not have to abstain from discussing or voting on the project as long as he made the disclosure about his property, saying it was Mayor’s Smith call to recuse himself.
Mayor Smith owns a building that houses his business, QuickMed urgent care, and a double house next door.
In 2012, Ms. Cirrincione obtained a zoning change for the three Washington Street parcels for future development. After that, she had the three Washington Street apartment buildings demolished for redevelopment. They have been vacant lots ever since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.