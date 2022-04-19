WATERTOWN — The city and Stewart’s Shops continue to work through the process of approving a new convenience store built on Washington Street, just a block down from an existing store.
The project has been stalled as residents have expressed concerns about traffic, gas fumes, a decrease in property values and the store changing the character of the neighborhood.
But the proposal for the 3,445-square-foot store cleared a major hurdle on Monday with the approval of the state environmental quality review for the project.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction, and I’m glad to see some progress,” said Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s Shops.
With neighborhood opposition, the City Council has been wrangling with the issue for weeks.
At the beginning of the meeting, four residents continued their vehement opposition to the project.
“Do you want to start more retail down Washington Street?” asked Flower Avenue East resident Lance Evans.
He questioned why a house behind the existing Stewart’s Shop has taken four times as long to sell than other houses on Elm Street, blaming its location to that store.
That store, located at Washington and Elm streets, needs to be replaced because it is on a small parcel with parking issues at the site, Mr. Marshall has said.
City Attorney Robert J. Slye determined on Monday night that the project will not have to go back to the city’s Planning Board to start up the approval process all over again since the company has modified its original plans.
Council discussed the project for more than an hour to get through the SEQR process and figure out what comes next.
“Well, we’ve got through the SEQR process,” said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director. “We’ll see what happens with the zoning change.”
The Ballston Spa company has made a series of changes to the project to gain support. The company has decreased the size of the store from 3,975 square feet to 3,445, the number of fuel pumps, and plan to use just a small portion of the property next door at 108 Flower Ave. East for a zone change.
The company originally was going to use that entire property for the needed zone change, which council would need to approve for the project to proceed.
Three vacant lots on Washington Street are already zoned correctly.
Earlier in the night, Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith announced that the city’s ethics committee determined on Monday that he does not have to recuse himself from the discussion and vote.
The mayor owns a business and a house two doors down from the Stewart’s site.
Stewart’s and property owner Hedy Cirrencione had demanded that he abstain from the discussion. The mayor has opposed the project.
The project also needs a special use permit because the store will sell gas.
