WATERTOWN — Stewart’s Shops wants the city to hold off the company’s plans to contruct a new, larger store on Washington Street.
Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s, Saratoga County, has asked the city to suspend its zoning change request for the project until it can complete a property values study that it plans to share with neighbors.
The subject of how the project, at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St., would impact property values came up during an Oct. 5 discussion by the city Planning Board, which approved the zoning request by a 5-1 vote that day.
Planning Board member Neil Katzman was the only no vote for the zoning change at 108 Flower Ave. East, an existing house that would be torn down to make room for the project. The Flower Avenue East house proposed for demolition is owned by Hedy M. Cirrincione of Coco Beach, Fla., according to city records. The four-bedroom house was built in 1910 and is assessed at $123,800.
Stewart’s Shops has asked the City Council to hold off making a decision on the zoning change.
The company still plans to pursue the project at this point, city planner Geoffrey T. Urda said Tuesday.
“It’s definitely not off,” he said.
The company also plans “to do more outreach with residents” to get them to support the new store, he said.
Council members will have to schedule a public hearing on the zoning change and approve the site plans for the project before construction could begin.
For years, an existing Stewart’s Shop, at 1226 Washington St., has operated a few blocks down the street from the proposed site for the new store. About a year ago, the company first proposed constructing the new store.
The company is under contract with property owner Ms. Cirrincione to purchase the property. A few years ago, she demolished three apartment buildings at the site.
The proposed project includes a 3,975-square-foot store, three gas islands and 18 parking spots.
