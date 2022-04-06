WATERTOWN — Stewart’s Shops has formally requested that Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith recuse himself from the company’s plans to build a new store on Washington Street.
On Tuesday, Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s Shops, criticized the mayor for publicly disclosing that he owns property just two doors down from the project but would continue to weigh in on the development.
In his letter to the mayor, Mr. Marshall wrote that the approval process has been “tainted” by the mayor’s involvement.
The mayor has been adamantly opposed to the project and has supported the neighbors’ fight against it.
For weeks, the City Council has grappled with the Ballston Spa company’s plans to replace a 2,500-square-foot store at 1226 Washington St. with a 3,975-square-foot store about a half mile north.
But 10 years ago, Mayor Smith, then a city councilman, abstained from voting on a zoning change that would allow a uniform shop to be built on the same three Washington Street properties.
For 16 years, Mayor Smith has owned the QuikMed Urgent Care building and parking lot at 727 Washington St. and a duplex at 723 Washington St., just two properties down from where Stewart’s wants to build a new store.
“With no change in property ownership or LLC membership, the only change we can see from 2012 is a desire to impact the process,” Mr. Marshall wrote.
Mr. Marshall cited the City Code, which states an elected city official should not invest or hold any investment in any financial, business commercial or private transaction which creates a conflict with official duties.
Mr. Marshall went on to say that appointed or elected officials “should be free of bias” when reviewing land use issues.
City Attorney Robert J. Slye said he received Mr. Marshall’s letter and plans to respond with one of his own to the Stewart’s company official.
In defending the mayor’s handling of the issue, Mr. Slye said Mayor Smith does not have to recuse himself, since it’s not a “prohibitive conflict” — he’s not financially profiting from the new Stewart’s store.
It also confuses Mr. Slye that Stewart’s request for the mayor’s recusal would end up resulting in a vote against the project. So Mr. Slye questions the company’s motives in doing that. He thinks Stewart’s would like to silence Mayor Smith, so he’s not involved in the discussions and his strong voice for the neighbors would not be heard.
The main point that Mr. Slye wanted to make is that voters are elected into office to vote and not recuse themselves when there are tough votes.
“If there is no prohibited conflict, there’d best be a pretty darned good reason to otherwise recuse oneself, because you were elected to do the job, not to decline to do the job because it’s easier,” Mr. Slye said.
It also would be “wrong” for the mayor to recuse himself just because he did so 10 years ago, Mr. Slye said.
On Tuesday, Mayor Smith explained his change in stances from recusing himself in 2012 and just disclosing that he owns property near the Stewart’s project. He also contended that the project from 10 years ago and the Stewart’s proposal are different.
On Monday night, Mr. Slye advised Mayor Smith that all he had to do was disclose that he owned nearby property and it would not be a conflict of interest.
The mayor surmised that Mr. Slye also advised him what to do 10 years ago.
According to minutes from 2012, it does not appear that the mayor asked for the city’s opinion back then. The minutes only indicate that Mayor Smith brought it up.
“Prior to the vote on the foregoing resolution, Council Member Smith indicated that he will abstain from voting because he is an immediate abutting property owner and there is a conflict of interest,” according to the May 5, 2012, meeting minutes.
Flower Avenue East residents oppose the project, citing such issues as the store would change the character of the neighborhood and that more traffic would turn onto their street and drive by their homes.
The Stewart’s plan needs a zoning change from Residence B to Neighborhood Business for the project to proceed. The house at 108 Flower Ave. East needs the rezoning and to be demolished for the project. Three other properties at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. have the correct zoning.
