OSWEGO - Stewart’s Shops is having a grand opening celebration at its brand-new shop at 11 a.m. Aug. 9 at 120 E. Bridge St., Oswego, N.Y.
The ribbon will be cut at 11 a.m., but all day the new shop features all favorite Stewart’s products along with a greater selection of easy food items such as freshly made pizza (pie and by the slice). There’s also plenty of seating, extensive parking and fuel service with diesel.
All-day specials include free single scoop cones, hot coffee and tea. There will be 50-cent Stewart’s Shops sodas and refreshers and 50-cent hot dog and roller grill items as well as buy one get one whole subs and TAKE 5 lottery.
There will be $6.99 whole pizza pies available all day. In addition, all patrons will receive 10 cents off gas, including diesel. (East Bridge Street shop only).
In honor of this shop opening, Stewart’s Shops will be donating $1,000 to the Children’s Museum of Oswego.
This shop project is part of the Stewart’s company’s continuous commitment to meet our growing customer needs; offering a wider variety of food and beverage options, and to make the customer’s shopping experience even easier.
Stewart’s Shops is building 20 shops across its market areas in 2019, which will replace older, smaller locations. Plus, a number of remodels and additions will be completed.
There is another Stewart’s Shop on the west side of Oswego on Utica Street. There also is one in Minetto.
