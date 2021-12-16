WATERTOWN — Stewart’s Shops intends to get back to the city once again in January about its plans to construct a new, larger store on Washington Street.
In October, the Ballston Spa company requested that the city hold off on making a decision on a zoning change for the project so it could complete a traffic study and provide neighbors with information about how the new store would not negatively impact property values.
Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s, Saratoga County, said Thursday that he plans to reach out to neighbors after the first of the year about the property values. Reports about that issue and the traffic study should be completed “any day now,” he said.
After talking to neighbors, he’ll submit the reports to the city Planning Board next month, with the hopes of getting the approval process back on track.
“I have to talk to neighbors first,” he said.
The subject of how the project, at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St., would impact property values came up during an Oct. 5 discussion by the city Planning Board, which approved the zoning request by a 5-1 vote that day.
The City Council still needs to sign off on the zoning change before Stewart’s Shops can proceed with the project.
“They asked us to pause the project to do what they wanted to do,” City Planner Geoffrey T. Urda said after finding out when the company wants to proceed with the approval process.
The zoning change would allow an existing house at 108 Flower Ave. East to be torn down to make room for the project.
For years, an existing Stewart’s Shop, at 1226 Washington St., has operated a few blocks down the street from the proposed site for the new store. About a year ago, the company first proposed constructing the new store.
The company is under contract to purchase the lots with property owner Hedy M. Cirrincione of Coco Beach, Fla. A few years ago, she demolished three apartment buildings at the site.
The proposed project includes a 3,975-square-foot store, three gas islands and 18 parking spots.
