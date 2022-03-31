WATERTOWN — Stewart’s Shops is offering what it sees as a compromise to move its stalled plans to build a new store on Washington Street.
Last week, the City Council did not act on a resolution for a zone change that would allow Stewart’s to replace an existing store on Washington Street with a new store about a half mile north.
Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s, sent out an email on Thursday morning to city officials stating that it would eliminate a fuel island on the site, resulting in the project at 108 Flower Ave. East no longer needing the zone change.
He plans to attend Monday night council meeting to discuss the change in the plans for the new store.
“I just want them to see some of the things offered in this layout that were not seen in the original layout,” Mr. Marshall said in a telephone interview on Thursday.
Stewart’s wants to replace the 2,500-square-foot store with a 3,975-square-foot store about a half mile north.
After council members failed to introduce the zoning change at last week’s meeting, Councilman Cliff G. Olney III said he would introduce the plans for the project on Monday because he thought the Ballston Spa company deserves a vote by council.
According to his email, Mr. Marshall sent plans that show what “a revised layout would look like exempting 108 Flower Ave. East from the project.”
Under the change, the number of gas pumps would be reduced from three to two, or from six fueling positions to four.
An entrance to Flower Avenue East would remain in the plans, Mr. Marshall said, but plans now show the entrance moved slightly to the west, which would negate the need for rezoning the disputed property, as the entrance would no longer be across that parcel.
Several Flower Avenue East residents have objected to the entrance from their street, saying it would create more traffic in front of their homes and change the character of the neighborhood.
They cited traffic that would leave the store and make a right on to their street.
After Councilman Olney said he would force a vote on the project, Councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sarah V. Compo Pierce said they would reconsider their opposition to the project if it did not include the zoning change.
Mr. Marshall said if they continue to oppose the project, they are “against jobs and against redevelopment.”
Noting that the eight employees at the existing store, 1226 Washington St., have a combined payroll of $250,000, Mr. Marshall contends the existing store badly needs to be replaced because of its condition and its position on a cramped parcel.
The new Stewart’s would be “a 50-year legacy store,” he said.
The plan has needed a zoning change from Residence B to Neighborhood Business for the project to proceed. The house at 108 Flower Ave. East needs the rezoning and to be demolished for the project. Three other properties at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. have the correct zoning.
The Planning Board, which approved the zoning change in October, would also need to consider the site plans for the project and approve a special use permit for the gas station portion of the gas station.
Council members would have the final say on what happens with the proposed store.
In 2012, the three Washington Street properties were rezoned from Limited Business to Neighborhood Business before the three apartment buildings there were demolished.
