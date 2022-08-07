WATERTOWN — Three vacant lots on Washington Street earmarked for a new Stewart’s Shops convenience store were sold for $725,000.
Stewart’s completed the deal on Friday to purchase 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. for the 3,445-square-foot store that will replace an existing one several blocks down, according to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.
Several neighbors opposed the new convenience store last spring, expressing concerns over traffic and about the project changing the character of their neighborhood.
After weeks of debate, the City Council voted 3-1 for the project on July 5. Over several weeks, the company made a series of changes to the look and size of the store.
The previous owner of the lots, Hedy M. Cirrincione, of Cocoa Beach, Florida, had demolished three apartment buildings on the parcels several years ago before putting them on the market.
A home at 108 Flower Ave. East will be demolished to make room for the new store. The zoning for that property was changed to neighborhood business. The project also received a special use permit to sell gas.
Construction is expected to start this month.
