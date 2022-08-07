Stewart’s buys 3 Washington St. parcels for store

Stewart’s Shops has identified this lot at the corner of Flower Avenue East and Washington Street as the desired location for an expanded store. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Three vacant lots on Washington Street earmarked for a new Stewart’s Shops convenience store were sold for $725,000.

Stewart’s completed the deal on Friday to purchase 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. for the 3,445-square-foot store that will replace an existing one several blocks down, according to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office.

