WATERTOWN — Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith publicly disclosed on Monday night that he owns property just two doors down from where a new Stewart’s Shops store would be built on Washington Street.
But 10 years ago, Mayor Smith, then a city councilman, abstained from voting on a zoning change that would allow a uniform shop to be built on those same three Washington Street properties.
At the time, he cited a conflict for owning property abutting the Washington Street parcels.
Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s Shops, wonders: Why not abstain from the Stewart’s project this time?
After the mayor made his announcement at Monday night’s council meeting, Mr. Marshall said Stewart’s plans to submit a formal request for Mayor Smith to recuse himself from voting on the project.
“We understand that everyone is entitled to their opinion of the proposed relocation project; however, what every applicant is entitled to is an equitable review, and the process has now been tainted,” Mr. Marshall said in a statement Tuesday.
On Monday night, City Attorney Robert J. Slye advised Mayor Smith that all he had to do was disclose that he owned nearby property and it would not be a conflict of interest.
Since he would have asked for city attorney advice 10 years ago, Mayor Smith said he presumes that Mr. Slye gave him advice that he should not vote on the property’s zone change because it would have been a conflict. But he said that he cannot specifically remember the circumstances from 2012.
Stewart’s wants to replace a 2,500-square-foot store at 1226 Washington St. with a 3,975-square-foot store about a half mile north.
On Monday night, the project was tabled to allow Stewart’s and the City Council to work on a compromise for the project.
The mayor also insisted that he could avoid getting involved in the uproar over the Stewart’s store all together if he was told to abstain.
“It would be a hell of a lot easier if I had to abstain,” the mayor said. “A lot easier to abstain.”
On Monday night, the mayor said zoning issues are the most difficult ones that council members have to face.
Councilman Patrick J. Hickey questions why the mayor would not vote on a project in the same area in 2012 but be actively involved in opposing the Stewart’s store this time.
“He’s had significant input,” Councilman Hickey said.
Councilman Hickey also questioned the way the mayor handled making the disclosure on Monday night. Mayor Smith was already involved in the discussion when he mentioned that his property is in close proximity to the Stewart’s site.
In explaining the situation, Mayor Smith said the 2012 proposal and the Stewart’s project differ. The mayor also “guessed” that the situations with the Stewart’s project and the uniform shop are different.
This time, a house at 108 Flower Ave. East involves a zone change from Residence B to Neighborhood Business for the Stewart’s project to proceed.
In 2012, the other project only involved the three properties on Washington Street, so that could make a difference for whether he’d have to abstain.
The house at 108 Flower Ave. East needs the rezoning and to be demolished for the project. The other three properties at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. have the correct zoning.
In 2012, former Watertown resident Hedy M. Cirrincione, who continues to own the four properties, was successful in obtaining a zoning change for the three Washington Street parcels from Limited Business to Neighborhood Business.
After that, she had the three Washington Street apartment buildings demolished for redevelopment. They have been vacant lots ever since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.