Stewart’s Shops scoops up 4 ice cream wins at World Dairy Expo

BALLSTON SPA — Stewart’s Shops had a total of four ice cream winners at the 55th annual World Dairy Expo in Madison, Wis.
The judging was based on flavor, body and texture, melting quality, appearance and color. Stewart’s had one first place winner, a second-place finish and two third place finishes. This year’s competition received over 1,400 submissions from dairy producers across North America.
First: Stewart’s Peanut Butter Pandemonium Ice Cream was the winner in the Peanut Butter Ice Cream category. The flavor is the top selling flavor at Stewart’s Shops.
Second: Stewart’s Mint Cookie Crumble, a customer favorite, took second place in mint category.
Third: The two third place finishes were in the frozen dessert division: Mango Dragon Fruit in the sherbet category and Salty Caramel in the gelato category.
All of Stewart’s Shops dairy products are made fresh at their plant in Greenfield, Saratoga County, with milk picked up from 20 local family dairy farms.
“Coming off the heels of winning Best Milk in New York State, we are so proud that our ice cream has been recognized at the World Dairy Expo,’’ Stewart’s Shops president Gary Dake said in a news release. We’ve been making quality dairy products for over 100 years.”
The company’s Philly Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Cookie Crumble, French Vanilla, Milk Chocolate Gelato and Crumbs Along the Mohawk have been honored at the World Dairy Expo in previous years.
The annual World Dairy Expo is in Madison, Wis. Oct. 2 to 7. The ice cream judging is done before the expo kicks off.
