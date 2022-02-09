WATERTOWN — Stewart’s Shops will be holding a neighborhood meeting on Tuesday night to provide new information about its plans to construct a new, larger store on Washington Street.
In October, the company requested that the city hold off on making a decision on a zoning change for the project so it could complete a traffic study and provide neighbors with information about how the new store would not negatively impact property values.
The company distributed a flyer to 50 neighbors living near the planned location of the new store, at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. and 108 Flower Ave. East.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Savory Downtown in the Best Western Hotel, 300 Washington St.
Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s, Saratoga County, said Wednesday that the Ballston Spa company is “reaching out” to the neighborhood so the approval process can get back on track.
According to the two studies, traffic and housing property values would not be impacted by the new store.
Stewart’s plans to replace a 2,500-square-foot store at 1226 Washington St. with a 3,975-square-foot store about a half mile north of the existing store.
The existing store is badly in need of an upgrade and has traffic issues with vehicles entering and exiting the cramped site, Mr. Marshall said.
It doesn’t “justify that level of investment” to proceed with improvements to the current store, built in 1995, he said.
On Oct. 5, the city Planning Board approved the zoning change, which is needed because the house on Flower Avenue East is zoned Residential B.
The three Washington Street parcels are Neighborhood Business and are zoned correctly for the project.
Neighbors have expressed concerns mainly about traffic, property values and fumes from the fuel pumps.
The City Council still needs to sign off on the zoning change before Stewart’s Shops can proceed with the project.
The project also must still go through the site plan process and receive a special use permit because gas stations aren’t allowed in Neighborhood Business zones.
About 14 months ago, the company first proposed constructing the new store. The company has arranged for a laundromat to move into the existing store, Mr. Marshall said.
The company is under contract to purchase the Washington Street lots with property owner Hedy M. Cirrincione of Coco Beach, Fla. A few years ago, she demolished three apartment buildings at the site.
In 2012, the Washington Street properties were changed from Limited Business to Neighborhood Business before the three apartment buildings were demolished.
Neighbors were generally in favor of that zone change.
In Great Bend, Stewart’s Shops recently received needed variances to proceed with replacing a smaller store with a larger one.
The company will now meet with the Champion Planning Board on Feb. 22 to seek site plan approval.
Stewart’s Shops operates 354 stores throughout New York and Vermont.
