WATERTOWN — City Council members and Stewart’s Shops on Monday night agreed to continue to see if they can come up with a way to move forward stalled plans to build a new store on Washington Street.
After meeting for four hours, council members agreed to allow the Ballston Spa company to make modifications to its plans to move the project forward.
Flower Avenue East residents oppose the project for traffic and other issues. Chuck Marshall, real estate representative for Stewart’s, says he’s been trying to work with the community on the project.
Following the lengthy discussion, Mr. Marshall offered to continue to work on making changes to the project after he realized both sides “were at an impasse,” and it didn’t look like council members were going to budge.
“I can see both sides,” Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce said. “Both sides have valid points.”
While she has been supportive of the residents, Councilwoman Compo Pierce acknowledged she’s received numerous emails from people who expressed their anger that the city was holding up development.
Stewart’s wants to replace the 2,500-square-foot store at 1226 Washington St. with a 3,975-square-foot store about a half mile north.
Councilman Cliff G. Olney III, who has supported the project, said he thought it was in the best interest of the community to proceed with the new store.
For much of the discussion, council members were going through the state environmental quality review of the project.
They determined that the project would have a “moderate to large” impact on land use, zoning, change in the neighborhood and traffic and it appeared the project was in jeopardy.
That’s when Mr. Marshall asked to table the project until more work could be done to satisfy neighbors.
Out of the 15 people who spoke earlier in the night, about two thirds opposed the project, saying they don’t want more traffic on their street and it would change the character of their neighborhood.
The plan has needed a zoning change from Residence B to Neighborhood Business for the project to proceed. The house at 108 Flower Ave. East needs the rezoning and to be demolished for the project. Three other properties at 703, 707 and 715 Washington St. have the correct zoning.
In 2012, the three Washington Street properties were rezoned from Limited Business to Neighborhood Business before three apartment buildings on Washington Street were demolished.
The city Planning Board, which approved the zoning change in October, would also need to consider the site plans for the project and approve a special use permit for the gas station portion of the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.