OSWEGO – Local chocolate and candy confectioner Stone’s Candies is offering a 10% of sales “Give Back” day on Saturday, Oct. 23. Every purchase made during store hours on Saturday will not only give 10% back to United Way of Greater Oswego County (UWGOC) but also offers customers a chance to win a $50 gift card to the store.
“We know that United Way is kicking off their annual campaign and this is a great way to spread the message about how funds they raise impact our community,” said Jeff McCrobie, co-owner of Stone’s Candies. “We are a small business, but giving back is important to us and our customers in order to make Oswego County a better place for all.”
“United Way of Greater Oswego County is grateful for Stone’s Candies support,” said Kate Davis Pitsley, resource development director. “This is the second year that Stone’s Candy has helped United Way share their mission and fund local nonprofit programs,” she added.
“Last year started with a gift basket giveaway,” said Pitsley. “But Stone’s wanted their customers to be able to help too, so the percent of sales promotion and the drawing for the gift card was a nice expansion.”
“Our customers have told us that issues like hunger and health are important to them and they want to see local support,” added McCrobie. “Giving back is very relevant to them and we trust United Way to invest our donations to solve local problems.”
The promotion will run during business hours of noon-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Stone’s Candies, located 23 W. Seneca St., Oswego. Stone’s Candies will donate 10% of all purchases made on that day to UWGOC, and every customer who spends $5 or more will get a chance to win a $50 gift card (one chance per every $5 spent). Stone’s Candies offers much more than just candy, with an extensive menu of fine chocolate, homemade fudge and clusters, seasonal items and ice cream year-round. Stone’s Candies’ menu, monthly specials and store information can be found at www.stonescandies.com or by calling 315-343-8401.
For more information about how to support the efforts of United Way of Greater Oswego County, call 315-593-1900 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.
