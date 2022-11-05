Store owners sell art, supplies for the love of it

Bob Girard, owner of St. Lawrence Art Gallery & Supply, stands in his store Friday on Route 37 in Louisville. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

LOUISVILLE — Robert Girard and Greg Wiley opened St. Lawrence Art Gallery and Supply at 14500 Route 37 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since opening, they’ve expanded their offerings to include basically anything an artist could need — and they’re looking to add even more.

“We sell art and different types of crafted items from people around the north country,” Mr. Girard said.

Store owners sell art, supplies for the love of it

St. Lawrence Art Gallery & Supply is at 14500 Route 37 in Louisville. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.