Donna Lynne Amareld has “cut the cord” twice, most recently about a year ago, when her cable and internet bill ballooned to $220 a month, she said.

This month, as YouTube TV hikes its rate from $64.99 to $72.99, her monthly costs for streaming services and internet will increase to more than $170, she said. She misses the Lifetime channel, which was one of her favorites during the decades she had cable, but she doesn’t want to pay for another service that carries it.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.