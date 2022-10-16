Strike settled at Syracuse food hub

Workers strike last week outside Sysco on Warners Road in Onondaga. Charlie Miller /syracuse.com

SYRACUSE — A strike that began in late September at the Syracuse distribution center of food supplier Sysco has been settled, union and company representatives confirmed Friday.

With only a few votes left to count, a new agreement with Sysco has been ratified, said Mark May, principal executive officer for Teamsters Local 317. He expects workers to return to the job beginning Sunday.

