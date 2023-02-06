Study: 100K green jobs created since U.S. adopted climate law

A PetersenDean Inc. employee installs a solar panel on a home in Lafayette, Calif., in 2018. A new study shows 100,000 new green jobs have been announced since President Joe Biden’s climate bill became law. David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Between last August, when President Joe Biden’s landmark climate bill became law, and the end of January, companies have announced more than 100,000 clean energy jobs in the U.S., according to an analysis released Monday by the nonprofit advocacy group Climate Power.

The group monitored press clippings and company announcements to estimate private-sector jobs across a range of sectors that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions - including electric vehicle and battery manufacturing, wind and solar energy and home energy efficiency. The group says its figure is likely a lowball estimate because it relied on public reports.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.