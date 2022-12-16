Study finds pilfering of packages is on the rise

Amazon boxes during a delivery in New York on Oct. 13, 2020. Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg

WATERTOWN — According to a yearly study done by Safewise, 79% of Americans say they have had a package stolen from them, or porch pirated, in the past year, which is 15 percentage points higher than 2021.

The Safewise website states that they are “an online resource that provides tools and information to help people make their life safer at home and in their community.”

