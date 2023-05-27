BIZ-WRK-AI-WOMEN-DMT

Revelio Labs identified jobs that are most likely to be replaced by AI based on a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime

While artificial intelligence is seeding upheaval across the workforce, from screenwriters to financial advisers, the technology will disproportionately replace jobs typically held by women, according to human resources analytics firm Revelio Labs.

“The distribution of genders across occupations reflects the biases deeply rooted in our society, with women often being confined to roles such as administrative assistants and secretaries,” said Hakki Ozdenoren, economist at Revelio Labs. “Consequently, the impact of AI becomes skewed along gender lines.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.