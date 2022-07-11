MASSENA — Fifth grade Project-Based Learning Experience students attending the Summer Raider Academy in Massena have some food for thought.
Their mission is to research a country, design a food truck and plan a menu.
To get them started, Aaron M. Jolley, owner of An Italian Affair, spoke to the students about operating a food truck.
“After doing research on food trucks, students were asked to come up with questions to ask Mr. Jolley,” Student Support Services Director Danielle J. Chapman said.
Following the Q&A session, Mr. Jolley gave the students a tour of the restaurant’s food truck.
“He then surprised the students with a piece of pizza and a juice,” Ms. Chapman said. “He will be invited back for our showcase at the end of July where students will be presenting their final projects.”
The Massena Central School District added an elementary summer school program this year along with its regular junior high and high school offerings.
“The goal is to create and implement an elementary summer school that engages students in hands-on, project-based learning activities while learning and connecting foundational skill. This project-based approach will also be used at the junior high school,” Superintendent Patrick H. Brady told board of education members during a recent meeting.
The elementary effort focuses on two things — student academic needs, while also offering fun project-based activities.
Teachers in grades four through six met with a retired project-based learning presenter to come up with a project for the summer that would contain all of the standards that students need for the next grade level.
“Our learning will certainly be focused on building that student belonging in elementary school. They do not have to be there, but we want them to be there. So, we really need to make sure that the environment is a positive, fun, engaging environment, and we will be making sure to do that,” Ms. Chapman said during a recent board of education meeting.
Summer Raider Academy is in session from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday through July 29 at Jefferson Elementary School.
