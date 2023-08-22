An application to develop Hovey Island was deemed incomplete by the Henderson Planning Board because of missing information. Jonathon Wheeler/Watertown Daily Times

HENDERSON — Sun Communities has submitted an application for an expansion project on Hovey Island for permanent residences that it would sell. It could be a $50 million development for Henderson, according to the town supervisor.

But Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said that the application was determined to be incomplete by the town planning board.

