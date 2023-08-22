HENDERSON — Sun Communities has submitted an application for an expansion project on Hovey Island for permanent residences that it would sell. It could be a $50 million development for Henderson, according to the town supervisor.
But Supervisor Edwin D. Glaser said that the application was determined to be incomplete by the town planning board.
He said that Sun Communities did not have everything in place on the application and that the planning board wanted a separate Planned Development District instead of a combined one with Association Island.
Sun Communities currently owns and operates a campground on nearby Association Island.
Glaser said the application shows that Sun Communities is asking for 117 permanent sites.
Sun Communities is asking that the sites be on lots that will be approximately 5,000 square feet.
People would be purchasing the units, and will be a part of the town of Henderson, county and school tax rolls.
“If it’s a $50 million development out there, it could be a $50 million tax base for the town of Henderson, the county and the school,” he said.
Glaser said he doesn’t anticipate Sun turning the structures into year-round homes.
“I think the logistics of that might not be capable at this point in time,” he said.
Sun Communities on Association Island has had some sewage issues over the past couple of years, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Glaser said that Sun Communities’ engineering firm is working toward meeting or exceeding what the DEC requires.
He said he is also hoping for a Water Quality Improvement grant for sewer district two, which would take care of the sewage on Hovey and Association islands.
“Our engineers will be working with their engineers to develop a plan,” Glaser said.
It is unclear when the sewage project could take shape, Glaser said, but he said the state is taking “a hard look” at what is needed in Henderson.
The sewage problems exist throughout the whole town, not just on Association Island, Glaser said.
“(The state) knows that we have failed septic systems that are leaching out, not just only into the harbor, but into the drainage canals, and down the mountains and into other people’s wells,” he said.
Glaser said well testing that has been done by the town has shown E. coli and human feces in wells.
“(The state) knows that there’s a problem out here, they know that they need to try to fund us,” he said.
Since the sewage problems on Association Island are going to be fixed with the town’s sewer system, Glaser said there is no worry about the possible expansion to Hovey Island.
“That will all tie in once it’s done,” he said.
The engineering plans are not completed. That is contingent upon getting approval to develop Hovey Island.
He said they have to know that Sun Communities will be able to treat any sewage from the two islands, until the town is able to have its own sewer system on the islands.
Glaser also added the time frame of Sun Communities developing Hovey Island could coincide with the town’s development of sewage on the islands, but the exact timetable isn’t clear.
“I’m sure they’ve met any requirements at this point that the DEC has laid out,” he said. “We’ll assume that the DEC is doing their job as well and making sure that they’re not putting any kind of raw sewage out into the lake at this point in time.”
The DEC issued a State Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit to Sun Communities for Association Island that would limit the discharge of fecal coliform.
Data provided by the DEC shows that a sample that was taken on July 7, 2021, and another s on Aug. 11, 2021, had results far exceeding what Sun Communities is allowed to discharge.
Newer data was not provided to the Times by the DEC.
Sun Communities still needs to get planning board approval for the Hovey Island project before it gets sent to the town board for review.
Sun still needs to go through the State Environmental Quality Review Act process, or SEQR, which will be done with the town’s engineers and Sun Communities’ engineering firm.
The town will also be relying on the planning board to give the town suggestions, and a public hearing will be held to get the public’s input.
Sun Communities did not return a reporter’s request for comment.
A letter to residents from Sun Communities was sent out inviting residents to an informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Henderson Fire District/Community Room about the proposed planned development district for Hovey Island.
