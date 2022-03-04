WATERTOWN — Sunburst Beauty Pageants is returning to Salmon Run Mall at noon on Saturday.
Sunburst Model Search and Beauty Pageants are always looking for new faces, according to mall officials.
All finalists chosen and crowned on Saturday’s competition will advance to the New York Sunburst state finals.
Judging is based on beauty and personality.
There will be winners chosen from each of eleven age divisions and boys are judged separately from girls. Boys age groups: 0-23 months, 2-4 years and 5 – 9 year olds.
Girls Age Groups: Under 1 year, 1 year olds, 2 & 3 years, 4-6 years, 7-10 years, 11-13 years, 14-17 years, and 18-27 years.
Contestants may be married or single.
Sunburst is celebrating 44 years of discovering new faces. Current and former contestants have appeared in ads, commercials, television series, movies and all entertainment fields.
Contestants compete for the opportunity to win $10,000, $3,000, $2,000, $1,000, and $500 savings bonds and other gifts.
