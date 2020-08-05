WATERTOWN — Support local businesses and organizations.
That’s the message from a new marketing program initiated by Jefferson County Economic Development.
Called “Support Local.ly,” the campaign ties businesses and organizations from around the county under one recognized brand to let customers know they’re supporting an effort that’s part of their local community.
More than 10 chambers of commerce and economic development organizations are partners in the effort. Those organizations spent the past several weeks encouraging businesses, nonprofit organizations and members to proudly display the “Support Local.ly” branding materials in storefronts, on websites and in advertising materials.
“At the outset of the pandemic, chambers of commerce wisely promoted patronizing local businesses. Our goal is to unify those efforts under one brand, signifying a Jefferson County service, place, or product. With buy-in from across the county, we can build this into something meaningful,” said Marshall Weir, Jefferson County Economic Development marketing director.
The green and blue “Support Local.ly” logo is highlighted by a map-style locator arrow that includes “Jefferson County, NY” as well as a subtle “J” and “C.”
Specific versions include small text designating the business’ home community, with 16 variations created so far ranging from Alexandria Bay to Worth. There is no fee or charge to use campaign materials.
The logo spells out “Support Local.ly,” which is also the campaign’s website address: www.supportlocal.ly.
Organizations that go to the website can download logo files formatted for digital, print and social uses.
The website additionally highlights chambers of commerce so visitors can see which businesses are open.
More than 2,500 posters have been distributed through the chambers of commerce and county-supported free sanitizer and mask events.
The posters include the logo and a checklist that declares participants as locally operated; clean, safe and ready; providing local jobs; and thankful for customer support.
“Support Local.ly” also is about showing that businesses and nonprofit organizations are involved in the community by supporting locally-run youth sports teams, charities and schools, said Kylie S. Peck, Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.
“This is about recognizing what they do for Jefferson County and in turn driving customers, members and clients back their way,” she said.
